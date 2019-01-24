FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots will soon be heading to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII and you're invited to help send them off.
The team has announced that they will host a rally Sunday on the field at Gillette Stadium that will be free and open to the public.
The event, which begins at 10 a.m., will feature live entertainment and music, a dance performance from the Patriots cheerleaders, and giveaways for the fans.
Bob Socci and Scott Zolak from 98.5 The Sports Hub and the Patriots Radio Network will address the crowd and preview the game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Others scheduled to speak include head coach Bill Belichick and the team's captains.
Fans will be able to enter the stadium via the Patriot Place gate starting at 8 a.m. Security protocols will be in place and fans will have to pass through magnetometers.
The league's Clear Bag Policy will not be enforced, but bags will be checked.
The team is expected to depart Gillette around noon, bound for T.F. Green Airport for their flight to Atlanta.
You can catch all the action of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, February 3 only on CBS 3.
