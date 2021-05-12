FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Training camp isn't yet underway, but we already know who the Patriots will face in Week 1 of the upcoming 2021 NFL season.
The league announced Wednesday that the Dolphins will visit Gillette Stadium to take on the Pats at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, September 12.
The complete 2021 season for all teams will be announced Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on the new season and will have the latest on-air and online as it becomes available.
