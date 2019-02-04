FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots are champions once again and they will be heading north from Atlanta with some new hardware in their luggage.
The Pats defense gave it everything they had last night to hold the Rams to only three points and now, they’re returning to Gillette Stadium as champions
The 13-3 victory was the Patriots sixth championship and they get to add another banner to the rafters at Gillette.
Here's what we know about the team's return plans. They are scheduled to land at T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island around 2:30 p.m. and from there, they will make the approximately 40 minute trip to Foxborough.
Patriots fans will also gather at Patriot Place to welcome the team home. Fans are already milling around the Patriots Pro Shop to get the latest championship gear.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story throughout the afternoon and will have more online and at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
