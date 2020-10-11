SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots have another player that tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and their next game has been postponed.
This now makes four positive tests overall in the last week, he said. The game against the Denver Broncos was already pushed from Sunday to Monday night at 5 p.m., he said, but it's now been moved to next Sunday.
The team's building was shut down Sunday morning while further testing was conducted, Schefter said in a tweet. This is the third shutdown in 10 days, he said.
Patriots’ one positive test this morning now makes it four positive tests over the past eight days. The game vs Denver already had been pushed from Sunday to Monday night, and it now is in question. https://t.co/9ev4woeO4B— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020
"This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the NFL posted on Twitter.
October 11, 2020
More coronavirus testing happened for the team Sunday, but other than the one positive test, the rest came back negative, Schefter said.
The Broncos were also supposed to play against the Miami Dolphins, but that game is being rescheduled as well.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates.
