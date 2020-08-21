FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Week four of training camp has officially come to a close for the New England Patriots, and the team is just over three weeks away from their home opener against Miami.
The Patriots had their final practice of the week here at Gillette Stadium, and due to the coronavirus restrictions, limited what teams can do, Patriots' coaches said players need to seize every opportunity they can.
The New England Patriots took the field on Friday, closing out week four of training camp.
Head Coach Bill Belichick spoke to Western Mass News over a virtual press conference on Friday and told us with the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic the team is coming along.
"We're starting to put somethings together, different down-and-distance situation, we've covered most of the major kicking situations," he said. "Not a lot of end of the game type plays, I'm not talking about that, but just the general situations that come up."
NFL teams across the league are facing many challenges during the pandemic. With no preseason games and limited practices this year, former player and now coach Jerod Mayo said players need to take advantage of their time.
"As a staff, we look at every rep, body language, and this is all we have. We're not the only team in this boat...from meeting rooms to on the field," Mayo noted.
Inching closer to the season, the Patriots have an off-day on Saturday, but Belichick said players need to come ready to go for next week's practices.
"We're coming into the next week and a half, important weeks of camp in the development and preparation of our team from an overall standpoint. Then the final week or 10 days will be focused on Miami," Belichick said.
Quarterback Jarrett Stidham was taken to the hospital on Thursday to evaluate his leg. He did show up on Friday but practiced it very lightly. Western Mass News was told he should be good to go back in the rotation with the other quarterbacks next practice.
