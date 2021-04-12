FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has announced he is retiring from the NFL.
Reports indicated that New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has been cut from the team.
About an hour later Edelman posted an almost four minute long video on Twitter clarifying that due to an injury last year he has decided to retire from the NFL.
Foxboro Forever pic.twitter.com/x3SDDPJoTX— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 12, 2021
NFL insider Ian Rapoport announced that the Pats have terminated Edelman's contract, citing a failed physical.
Edelman played with the team for 11 seasons and won three Super Bowl championships.
ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that "Edelman has been mulling retirement and this could just be a precursor to that announcement."
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.