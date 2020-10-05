SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Despite plenty of changes and adversity thrown their way, the New England Patriots took the field Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs for week four of the NFL season.
It's been a rollercoaster weekend for the Pats heading into the game, but regardless, the team is doing so, playing with fans for the first time and playing with a new starting quarterback Brian Hoyer.
The New England Patriots headed into week four against the undefeated Chiefs, much different than what they had planned.
Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton was ruled out for Monday's game due to having the coronavirus, and the Pats looked to veteran Brian Hoyer to fill the position and lead the team against the defending Super Bowl champions.
At 34- years-old, Hoyer in his third stint with New England has played 23 games with the franchise. Besides leading the team to a victory, his other goal is trying to snap a personal losing streak, as his teams have lost ten straight games he started.
So what about Jarrett Stidham? Wasn't he the go-to guy when former quarterback Tom Brady left the Patriots? Yes, he was, but not anymore. Stidham has been listed inactive in the past three straight weeks, making Hoyer Q.B. #2 behind Newton.
Meanwhile, the NFL is investigating the Patriots after Newton's positive COVID-19 test result looking to find out whether or not the organization complied with coronavirus protocols before Newton's positive test.
Newton could be back on the field as early as next week, depending on if he remains asymptomatic for 10 days since his initial positive test.
In other Patriots news, before they played Monday night, the team announced that starting running back Sony Michel was placed on injured reserve. This season, that means he'll miss a minimum of three games.
