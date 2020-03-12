EVERETT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are continuing to assess what comes next after finding out that a patron that recently visited Encore Boston has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Mass Gaming Commission, a patron visited the casino on March 5 of earlier this year for approximately one hour.
Encore Boston reports that they were first made aware of the situation earlier this afternoon and immediately contacted the state Department of Public Health.
On March 5, it was determined that, at the time, the patron did not exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.
Officials say that the individual came into contact with a, what was described as, minimal amount of people, which is currently determined to be a total of seven individuals.
Those that came into contact with the patron have been notified and have agreed to self-quarantine themselves.
Mass DPH officials recommended that Encore Boston continues its "enhanced sanitization practices".
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, the Mass Gaming Commission says:
"The MGC is making every effort to maintain a safe and healthy work environment, while closely following guidance issued by federal, state, and public health officials. As a reminder, important information is available from the DPH and the CDC."
Officials are working to determine what the next steps going forward are.
