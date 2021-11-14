FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The New England Patriots celebrated one girl from South Hadley and partnered with Baystate Children’s Hospital to support children all across western Mass.
“We are so pleased and proud that Hattie is our sponsor and I’m just delighted that she’s going to be here today,” said Charlotte Boney, Pediatrician in Chief at Baystate Children's Hospital.
Hattie is a 5-year-old from South Hadley and she is Baystate Children’s hospital ambassador. Her mother Aileen had a pregnancy complication in 2016, and Hattie was born at 25 weeks, weighing only 1 pound, 4 ounces.
“Without Baystate, we wouldn’t be the family of four that we are now. They were there not only for her but for us,” explained Aileen Avigliano, Hattie's mother.
Hattie attended her first Patriots game Sunday.
“Are you excited to watch the Patriots play today?" we asked.
"Yes," said Hattie Avigliano.
With her family, including older sister Scarlett.
“I love her very much and she always makes me laugh,“ said Scarlett Avigliano.
And MGM Springfield partnered with Baystate to present the children’s hospital with a $10 thousand check, a cause that MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley told Western Mass News he’s proud to support.
“Baystate children’s hospital does extremely important work in our community and we’re very very proud to be able to support that effort,” said Kelley.
And Boney said this $10 thousand will go a long way towards the state-of-the-art care and great patient experience found at Baystate Children’s Hospital.
“We are so grateful to the patriots and MGM for inviting us and giving us this donation, this is what makes great child care in western Mass. possible,” said Boney.
And after a big Patriots victory, it was all smiles for Hattie and her family.
“go Patriots!” said Scarlett.
Next up for the Patriots, it’s a short week as they travel to Atlanta, where they’ll take on the falcons Thursday night.
