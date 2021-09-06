FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--It’s officially game week in Foxborough as the Patriots prepare to take the field Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke to the media Monday to preview the team’s home opener, but he also addressed the health and safety measures the patriots are taking off the field.
After quarterback Cam Newton was cut by the team last week, Belichick said that Newton’s unvaccinated status had nothing to do with the decision. Monday morning, Belichick said he hopes his team gets the shot, but he understands it’s still a personal choice.
“That's an individual decision for each person to make. as a team, we're better off if everybody is vaccinated. and that being said, even if everybody was vaccinated, that doesn't solve all of our problems as we've seen multiple players and head coaches and assistant coaches throughout the league test positive for COVID even after they have been vaccinated,” said Belichick.
Belichick went on to stress the importance of personal hygiene and good decision-making for his team.
This season, if an unvaccinated NFL player causes a COVID outbreak and the game cannot be rescheduled, that team will forfeit the game and be credited with a loss.
Only two of the 32 NFL teams have reached 100% vaccination status, the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
