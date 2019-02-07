FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The confetti has settled down in Atlanta, the Patriots victory parade may be over, but that doesn't mean the celebrations have to stop.
Fans will have their chance to take their picture with New England's sixth Lombardi Trophy this weekend with paid admission to the Patriots Hall of Fame, which is adjacent to Gillette Stadium at 2 Patriot Place in Foxborough.
The trophy will be available for photos Friday through Sunday at the following times:
- Friday, Feb. 8 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 9 - 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 10 - 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Fans are encouraged to order tickets early as time slots will likely sell-out.
Admission to the Hall of Fame is required for this photo opportunity.
Officials are asking people to bring their own camera. They also noted that the number of photos taken may be limited and restricted to one per person or group if the line gets too long.
Also, guests will not be able to take the same photo with multiple cameras in an effort to keep the line moving. Officials ask that the photo be shared among those in your group.
For more information or to order tickets, CLICK HERE.
