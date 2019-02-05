BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For New England sports fans, it was just last fall when Tremont Street in Boston was shut down for a parade.
Today, it was the Patriots fans overcrowding into the streets for a celebration party.
The theme of the day was that the idea of a parade doesn’t get old. It’s only been a few months since the last championship parade in Boston for the Red Sox and fans still came out to support the Pats.
New England fans have been here before and not just once or twice.
The city has held parades almost every year since 2002. It's tradition to watch the duck boats roll by as the team celebrates a championship season.
Fans don't take a moment for granted. Some told Western Mass News they've come to as many parades as possible these last two decades.
"This does not get old. This is my eighth or ninth parade and I would love every minute of it. I’m just soaking it all in. This is amazing and incredible and we are just so blessed," said Bob Huyldbulg.
Tom Brady showed the crowd just how many times he's been in this parade - six - and like he said, he likes winning.
Fans like winning too.
"Winning never gets old. It never gets old. Imagine not being from Boston? The energy is incredible," said Thomas Chamura.
It's not lost on Patriots Nation how lucky they are to have such a dynasty in their town and they don't take a moment for granted.
"This has to be the greatest team of all and the greatest coach of all time and the greatest quarterback of all time the kids are just loving this," Huyldbulg added.
The Red Sox truck just left Fenway for spring training on Monday, so as Bill Belicheck might say: we’re on to baseball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.