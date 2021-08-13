Pats fans head to Gillette Stadium for preseason game against Washington

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Fans finally got to make their way back into Gillette Stadium for the preseason game against the Washington Football Team Thursday.
"I don't have a real job, being a patriots superfan is my real job," said Jason, a Patriots fan.
New England Patriots fans are finally back. After being forced away from Gillette stadium last year due to the pandemic, thousands of fans finally making their way back to Foxborough for the Pats' first pre-season game of the year on Thursday.
"This is my life since 1986. I've been to every Patriots Super Bowl, every playoff game, this is what I do...This is my living room, this is my office, where the best things in my life i can do, right from these seats in row one, I can excell," said Jason.
For some fans, Thursday's preseason game against the Washington Football Team marks their first visit to Gillette Stadium.
"It's really exciting its my first time here, i'm looking forward to watching mac jones and just the whole team in general," said fans Drake and Frank Gonyea.
Though wearing number 50 throughout training camp, rookie quarterback Mac Jones has officially picked his go-to number 10 jersey to wear this year. The same number he wore in high school and in college. And Patriots fan Drake Gonyea wasted no time buying the same one.
"Right when we got here, we walked around and it was the first thing I saw and I said I have to go get that," said Drake and Frank.
Though COVID-19 restrictions are still in place at Gillette Stadium- fans tell Western Mass News it feels really good to be back.
"It's so exciting being back, my husband couldn't come so he was bummed out but he's got his beer all ready to go," said fans Deb and Meg.
