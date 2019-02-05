BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Patriots fans came together to help out on Tuesday.
Check out video shot this morning by Christopher Marino and posted to Instagram.
It shows dozens of fans helping to push out an ambulance that got stuck in some mud on Boston Common during today's victory parade for the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.
Marino said in the post that it's one of the many reasons why he loves this city.
View this post on Instagram
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.