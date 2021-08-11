FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Fans are ready to head back to Foxborough to watch their very own New England Patriots team open up the season against the Washington Football Team on Thursday.
"It's been 20 years since I've gone to a pre-season game. I'm really looking forward to it," said Billy Stetson, a Patriots pre-season ticketholder.
Stetson told Western Mass News after being forced to miss last year's game due to COVID, he's bringing the whole squad.
"Taking some of the OG's, I got eight tickets, so we're going to get out there and tailgate, I'm missing everything I'm missing tailgating, I'm missing everything the yelling, the fans, rooting for the team, a lot of hope this year for the team everyone's excited with the big-spending spree they went on," said Stetson.
Though thousands of fans will be looking forward to tailgating and watching their favorite team take the field, there are COVID-19 protocols in place.
For starters, the stadium is going to be completely cashless, so if you're going, know that the cash will not be used just credit or debit cards. All tickets will be used through your mobile devices only. Kiosks will be used for concessions and though you don't have to show a vaccination card, you do have to promise you are either fully vaccinated or haven't experienced any COVID symptoms. They are asking all unvaccinated people to wear masks.
Chief of infectious diseases at Baystate Medical Center, Armando Paez said it's important to play your part, especially those tailgating.
"I think you should always wash your hands before eating, I think that's very important...And individual utensils use your own and don't share food," said Paez.
"If there will be a lot of shouting and activities like that, I think you should put the mask on. I think it would be prudent to add another," said Armando Paez.
The Patriots will go head to head with the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium. kick-off is at 7:30 p.m.
