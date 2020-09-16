FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s out with the old and in with the new, at least that's the mindset of many New England Patriots fans as they’re saying bye to their Tom Brady jerseys and buying the new number 1 - Cam Newton - jerseys.
For the past 20 years, we’ve seen fans wearing Brady's number 12 gear, but now with him gone and Newton in the picture, many are repping Newton’s number 1 uniform.
The ‘For sale’ sign is up and the Tom Brady era at Gillette Stadium is officially over as the Patriots are moving forward with new starting quarterback Cam Newton.
Speaking with many local fans in the area at Gillette Stadium, who have made the switch from TB12 to Newton, they told Western Mass News that despite the disappointment seeing Brady go, they’re pretty pumped to cheer on the newest addition to the team.
“I figured we were here and it’s his birthday and he wanted a Cam Newton jersey for his birthday so…” said Gio and Dino, two fans we spoke with at Gillette.
“I’m one of his biggest fans. I’m an Auburn fan, so when I found out he came here, I decided to become a Patriots fan,” said Justin Thomlinson.
Other fans we spoke with said it’s going to take some time before making the switch over. They said while they’re impressed with how he performed in game one, they still need to see more of him on the field before purchasing a jersey.
There have been bittersweet feelings at Gillette Stadium. We even came across some fans who said they bought a Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey because they just can’t let go.
