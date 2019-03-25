AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Over the weekend, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement after nine years in the NFL with the New England Patriots.
Gronkowski, known for his hilarious antics, was a fan favorite.
"He's just a really likable guy. He's a great football player, but also a really likable guy. What's not to like about him? He's having fun," said Jared Martino.
Gronk knows how to have fun, like recently when he was shirtless on the duck boats celebrating a Patriots championship.
Just two years ago this month, Gronk visited western Massachusetts and spoke to kids in Turners Falls. He finished his speech with his signature move, a Gronk spike of his water bottle.
Gronkowski's accolades go further than just his ability to party. He was really good at football, winning three championships.
"Growing up with Brady and then having another player like that...five Super Bowls in nine years and winning three of them," said Michael Murphy.
In honor of Gronk's retirement, we asked Patriots fans to give us a little something to honor Gronk, so we got some Gronk spikes.
Western Mass News even ran into one fan rocking #87’s jersey.
"[Are you still glad you invested in the jersey?] Oh yeah, 100 percent. This is the jersey you can wear forever, just like Brady," said Kyle Balis.
That jersey now a collector’s item as the one-of-a-kind character officially ends his football career.
