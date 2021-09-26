EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- An Italian restaurant in East Longmeadow is closing its doors.
Patsy's Ristorante will be closing its doors on Oct. 2.
The Liquori family announced their retirement on social media. They have owned and operated the restaurant for 41 years. The announcement reads in part:
"It’s crazy to think that 41 years ago we started off as a small pizzeria and have grown into a full-service restaurant just a few years later. Words cannot express our gratitude and appreciation for all the support that this town and our amazing patrons have given us. Thank you all for a wonderful 41 years of business. It has been our pleasure to serve and feed you and your families over the years. You have all become like family to us and we will miss you tremendously! Thank you for all the memories, we will cherish them always."
The family also expressed their gratitude to the staff and their dedication to the business.
