WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The girl's volleyball team at the Paulo Freiere Social Justice Charter School won their Division Five State Championship Game against Frontier's regional team at West Springfield High School.
Paulo Freiere's executive director told Western Mass News the girls have worked hard for this and they couldn't be more proud of them.
