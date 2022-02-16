CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School in Chicopee celebrated Black History Month Wednesday night.
Students and their families were invited to view a collection of student's works focusing on Black History Month.
We caught up with school officials to hear more about what this event means for their school.
"We actually, as a social justice school, it's incumbent upon us to recognize all aspects, especially those parts of our society that have been marginalized," said Director Gilbert Traverso.
"It's a good way for our students to come together and learn from one another,” added Phylis Gedeon of the Board of Trustees. “Learn from their families, learn from community members, so it's really a way for us to share in our culture."
A variety of games were out for families to enjoy, as well as food and a professional dance performance.
