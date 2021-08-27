SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that between 11 and 20 percent of Vets who served in Iraq and Afghanistan suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. Now, there's a new law that will make it easier for Veterans suffering from PTSD to get a service dog. It comes at a time where Veterans with invisible war wounds are still struggling to get their needs recognized.
On its website, the Department of Veterans Affairs said they are studying the link between PTSD and service dogs to see if the animals help with the condition. But now, the PAWS Act could help eliminate financial barriers for those with PTSD looking to get a service dog.
Wherever Richard Brohman goes, service dog Kaizer goes with him, from planes to motorcycle rides to the Rachael Ray show.
"He’s been everywhere, around the world, Texas, everywhere" said Brohman.
But the marine Veteran said he recently ran into a problem while staying at a VA-run facility in Vermont his family tried to visit and bring Kaizer along. That's where Brohman says he was met with resistance.
"They could only see me for an hour a time in my room, and the dog's not allowed on the floor," said Brohman.
Brohman, who suffers from a traumatic brain injury and PTSD said his dog has been allowed in other VA facilities before. But he said the staff member argued with him and his family.
"She just finally said to me 'if you don’t like the rules of this program you can leave," said Broham.
So that's what he did. And despite the fact that the Americans With Disabilities Act requires public places to accommodate service dogs, Brohman said he and other Veterans with PTSD have been questioned about the animals before.
"That’s not a service dog, it’s a mutt," said Broham.
Plus, VA benefits don’t always cover service dogs for Vets without a physical or mobility impairment the costs of which can total more than $20,000.
but the tides are changing. This week the PAWS Act was signed into law.
It will establish a pilot program to cover the costs of service dogs for Vets with PTSD.
"I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for them," said Broham.
Kaizer is trained to assist in daily interactions that could trigger Brohman’s condition.
"If I'm looking at something on a shelf in a store, he comes and posts behind me to make sure no one comes up and taps me on the back and startles me," said Broham.
he also pulls Brohman out of dark places and believes dogs could do the same for others too.
"If I wake up and I’m having a flashback or something, he just gets right in my face and starts licking me and I look at him and his tongue is hanging out and I forget what I was having a bad dream about. it’s a real simple science," said Broham.
We have reached out to the VA Facility in Vermont where Brohman said his service dog wasn't allowed for a visit. In the meantime, the PAWS Act will fund the pilot program by providing a $25,000 grant per Vet to eligible training organizations so they can pair that Veteran with a dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.