PAXTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts woman, Laura Madaio is pushing for a new law that would establish a standard for bereavement leave in Massachusetts.
For her, the issue is personal, and she spoke with Western Mass News about her goal to get legislators on board.
Loss is inevitable, but when it will touch someone's life is always uncertain.
"My dad was killed about a year and a half ago in a road debris accident," Madaio explained.
Madaio spoke to us over video chat and said she wasn't prepared for the news that her father, John was struck and killed by a crowbar that crashed through his windshield in August 2018.
"It was a very sudden death," Madaio noted.
Madaio said while grieving her father, the last thing on her mind was work and the bereavement process was something her boss understood...
"Even without a bereavement policy, gave me over two weeks paid bereavement leave time," Madaio explained.
But the Paxton resident said her boss's compassion, made her realize not every employee in Massachusetts has the same luxury...
Especially given that the Bay State has no official law on the books requiring employers to offer a standard bereavement policy, and according to the American Society of Employers survey...69% of us employers offer fewer than 5 days off if a loved one dies.
"Unfortunately you know, you can’t just hope that your boss will be supportive. It’s sometimes not up to the manager's discretion and they need to abide by the books and most of the time the books say three days," Madaio explained.
Her goal is to push legislators in Massachusetts to develop a state policy and one that allows workers the right to grieve with dignity...something she said isn't always approached with tact
"Sometimes an obituary or death certificate is required which is really outdated and really insensitive," Madaio noted.
To jump-start the conversation, Madaio started an online petition and it already has more than 8,000 signatures.
Senator Eric Lesser has seen the petition and said he supports the general idea of establishing a bereavement policy, however, he said any bill would need to be thoroughly researched.
"We need to do a little bit more of analysis I certainly have a lot of empathy for the situation. We certainly understand that when you lose a loved one, it’s something that’s horrific," Senator Lesser noted.
Madaio also wants her petition to land on the governor's desk, hoping he will be moved by her late father's favorite expression.
It's a saying she hopes employers think about too when it comes to giving their workers time to cope with a loss.
"The hard right over the easy wrong, that was something I heard him say. It was a mantra he followed it’s one that my sister and my mom and I have now supported,' Madaio said.
Would it be possible to put a link to the petition? I would definitely sign it! Thanks.
