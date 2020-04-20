SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Paycheck Protection Program was set up to help small businesses stay open during the coronavirus pandemic, but within two weeks that money was drained.
Now efforts are underway in Congress to replenish the funds.
Western Mass News spoke with Congressman Richard Neal today - who said this new package, under discussion in Washington, will not only help small businesses but also hospitals and expand coronavirus testing.
The coronavirus pandemic is sweeping across the nation - forcing businesses to close.
Under the Paycheck Protection Program, $349 billion were set aside for small businesses.
A fund that was quickly drained in just two weeks.
"It’s a lifeline small businesses they don’t have the luxury of a lot of cash cushion that’s been built in over the years and instead they relied very mightily on day-to-day and weekly operations so I think for the most part as you look at what’s happened this is been a successful lifeline," Neal explained.
Lawmakers are now working on an agreement that will continue to help small businesses.
Western Mass News spoke with Congressman Neal over Facetime.
He told Western Mass News what this new emergency small business lending program would look like if it gets passed.
"The revision here will take place I hope by Wednesday in which we will add and we will add another $349 billion to the package coupled with another $75 billion for our hospitals and $25 billion for more for more coronavirus testing," Neal explained.
The federal funds will make sure small businesses that need the money - have it.
Neal said its a tool for small businesses to stay afloat.
"If you keep your employees working these loans are forgivable afterward so the key here is was always the infusion of cash into the system whether it was through the stimulus check hospital support or the packages that we put together for small businesses," Neal noted.
Springfield restaurant owner Nadim Kaashouh already applied for the first wave of small business loans.
He told us it was a quick process that will help tremendously.
"Is the perfect timing for it you know it kind of gives you a cushion to kind of have in the bank and to know if you have any bills or a payroll company expenses that need to be paid [and] at least you have that. You don’t have to stress about where the money is coming up to keep the doors open," Kaashouh explained.
Neal said he hopes the new package will pass the house and the senate and be on President Trump's desk by Friday.
