(WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday is the day President Trump's payroll tax deferral will go into effect.
The executive order will allow companies to stop withholding their employee's payroll taxes for those making less than $2,000 a week.
However, because this isn't a permanent tax cut, it requires financial planning on that part of those it affects.
The idea behind this payroll tax deferral is to give Americans more money in their pockets now through December 30, but because your employer will still be on the hook to pay that money to the government by April 30, there's a chance you could have a much smaller paycheck come January.
The sound of more money in pocket is one most would welcome. The average worker could see as much as $1,200 more in their paycheck under President Trump's four month payroll tax deferral for those earning under $2,000 a week.
The affected payroll tax is the 6.2 percent employers withhold from your paycheck to fund social security.
Because this isn't a tax cut, employers will still have an obligation to pay the government all of the payroll taxes for both the end of 2020 and the beginning of next year, by April 30.
What does that means for employees? Financial planner Richard Pelletier said much smaller paycheck come the first of the year.
“The employer in the first quarter of 2021 would have to deduct the payroll taxes for the employees' portion for the current payroll, plus each week, what was owed some way for the deferral amount,” Pelletier explained...so you could have a heck of a tax bill," Pelletier noted.
While President Trump has hinted at possibly forgiving the unpaid taxes if elected to a second term, right now, Pelletier said there's no guarantee that will happen.
“This tax, payroll tax holiday is not Santa Claus. This is not a forgiveness or a freebie,” Pelletier added.
It's still unclear what would happen if an employee affected by the tax holiday stops working for their company before April 30.
Employers are being told to "make arrangements" with every employee who has their payroll taxes deferred.
“Well, what the heck does that mean? You're gonna go chase them for the taxes?” Pelletier asked.
According to the White House, this tax holiday was issued to help Americans in the short-term, who are struggling to make payments because of COVID-19.
Western Mass News spoke with John Rogers, an economics professor at American International College, who said this deferral doesn't help the people struggling the most - those who have lost their jobs.
“The real problem is, for example, these people in Springfield who have been laid off from the casino, it’s not gonna help them,” Rogers added.
If you want to keep having your taxes withheld at the usual rate to avoid a lower paycheck next year, Pelletier said he can't imagine a company that wouldn't allow it. He said either that or committing to not spending the extra money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.