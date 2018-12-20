SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Southwick man is facing serious charges including attempted murder after police say he shot his roommate during an altercation early Tuesday morning.
Southwick Police Chief Kevin Bishop told Western Mass News 21-year-old Joseph Munroe allegedly shot his roommate in the hip at their home on Sheep Pasture Road around 3:22 a.m.
Chief Bishop said the victim was taken to Baystate Noble Hospital by a family member, and after further investigation an arrest warrant was issued for Munroe.
Southwick Police searched several locations where Munroe could've been, and eventually an officer made contact with a third party who knew Munroe and convinced him to turn himself in.
Munroe was arrested without incident Friday morning and his bail was set at $10,000. He was arraigned in Westfield District Court for these charges:
- Assault and battery with a Dangerous Weapon.
- Assault and battery on a household member.
- Attempted Murder
- Carrying a firearm without a license.
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling
Chief Bishop added that another roommate, identified as 37-year-old Rene Mitchell, was charged for attempting to cover up the shooting.
Mitchell's bail was placed at $5,000 and he was arraigned in Westfield District Court on the following charges:
- Accessory after the Fact of an attempt to commit murder
- Possession of a Firearm without a license
- Destruction of Evidence
