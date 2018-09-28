WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield men were arrested in West Springfield this week after police say they stole items from a vacant home.
On Tuesday afternoon, the homeowner went to check on his vacant property near the intersection of Dewey Street and Old Westfield Road since there was a spike of break-ins in the area, according to police.
Police said when the homeowner arrived around 4:30 p.m. he saw two suspects, who were identified as Marcus Copeland and John Green, loading building materials from the home into a parked car in the driveway.
Copeland and Green told the homeonwer they were hired to clean out the materials to install a new hot water heater which was also in their car.
The homeowner then called police and kept both suspects at the home until officers arrived.
Both Green and Copeland were charged with the following:
- Breaking and entering daytime for a felony
- Larceny over $1,200
- Possession of burglarious tools
