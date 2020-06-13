SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A group of cars made their way through Springfield today for a peace drive.
It was in response to gun violence in the city and was organized through the "Good Vibes" program.
The drive was in partnership with the Springfield Police Department and community members.
Community members told Western Mass News why this was important to them.
"To spread love and positivity. Stop gun violence...it gets you nowhere," said Springfield resident Patricia Planas.
Patricia wants other young community members to spread the message.
