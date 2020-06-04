EASTHAMPTON/WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Protesters gathered peacefully to rally and be heard in both Westfield and Easthampton on Thursday evening.
The passionate activists were protesting since 4:30 p.m. with the crowd growing since then.
The Westfield protest was organized by a student and teacher after they put the word out and were later surprised by the turnout.
This idea was not only inspired by what happened to George Floyd.
One of the organizers, as well as one of the protest's speakers, said they need to get the message out to their home community.
"I attended both the Southwick and the Northampton protests and I felt like Westfield needed a protest as well. We wanted to open the eyes to the community of what goes on in our hometown," said Westfield protest organizer Darian Wheelock.
"I'm happy about the protest. I'm happy about it, but I feel like I took it so far for us around the world to acknowledge that this is happening," said protester Jaiden Sanders.
So far the protest has pretty much been peaceful.
A peaceful protest also happened in Easthampton on the same day and began at 4 p.m.
Earlier that day the Easthampton's police chief and mayor both lead a peaceful demonstration where they took a knee for eight and a half minutes.
They told Western Mass News they needed to send a message that what happened to George Floyd was wrong.
"I wanted to do something where we can't feel or be a part of a community of color, but we can start here. Believe it or not, I'm speechless," said Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle
"We're not okay with what happened to Mr. Floyd. We wanted to come out and show that we support our community. We're as outraged as our community members are at these criminal police officers," said Easthampton's Police Chief Robert Alberti.
After that demonstration, protesters moved to the rotary. Organizers told Western Mass News the protest is meant to be peaceful.
One protester explained why he came out to demand change.
"I'm tired of being harassed by police in my own life. I'm tired of seeing my friends. I'm tired of thinking every couple of days that I'm going to be the person that dies," he said. "It's not isolated. I'm not because I'm here in the happy valley. I want to remind people of that," said protester Daniel Cannity.
