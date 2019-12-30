SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many people struggle to stay healthy during the holidays, especially young children.
While western Massachusetts is seeing a spike in flu numbers, a local urgent care said we're approaching peak season for RSV.
Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV, can become a parent’s worst nightmare in the winter.
“It has that cloud over it and for good reason,” said Louise Cardellina with AFC Urgent Care.
Cardellina explained that RSV is a respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms and while adults can contract the virus, it can severely impact young children.
“It can go from mild to moderate to severe. Mild can be treated outside of the hospital, but you’d want to watch for worsening conditions and then possible hospitalization,” Cardellina explained.
Cardellina said we are beginning to enter the most severe part of the RSV season.
“It starts about October and ends in May, but peak, peak time is January and February. January and February would be when we will see more of it, but pediatricians and hospitals, I’m sure, are seeing it now,” Cardellina noted.
However, how do you know when it's time to head to the hospital?
“It starts out as this minor head cold, then to the lower respiratory and children can get bad quickly, so it’s scary, but careful watching is the best thing. Make sure they are eating. Are they drinking? How’s their fever? Does it look like they are struggling? if anything like that is happening, get someone else on board, either the pediatrician or the ER,” Cardellina said.
Because RSV is passed through the air, Cardellina told Western Mass News that if you feel any symptoms at all, it’s best to grab a mask.
“Through respiratory droplets, coughing, it will fly through the air. That’s the most usual way it will be transmitted. That’s why you have to be careful on planes, buses, or trains because it can be passed on to others,” Cardellina noted.
If you have any doubts at all, Cardellina said, “You might want to stay away.”
