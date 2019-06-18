EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Don't expect to see the Pedal 'N Party bike on the Easthampton rail trial.
Owner Nick Vautrin said he received a letter from the police department ordering him to stop operating his party bike that conducts a brewery tour along the rail trial.
Vautrin noted he can no longer operate until the city council comes up with rules and regulations for his type of business.
He explained he wants to work with officials to get back up and running.
"We want to work with the city council as we've been for months now. We didn't want people thinking we were rebelling against the city. We came in here and we wanted to work with the city council. We still do and we want rules to be put on this. We want safety rules, we want people knowing exactly what they're going to see on the trail. We're not trying to hide anything," Vautrin said.
Vautrin says he's had to cancel 13 tours and has suspended service until July 1.
