EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Last night, we brought you the news that the Pedal 'N Party - a group bike tour business - was served a cease and desist order from Easthampton Police.
Now, city officials are responding to the owner's criticism that his business is getting unfairly pushed out.
The owner of the Pedal 'N Party operation along the Easthampton rail trail said that the order to stop his business is going to cause a loss of revenue for other businesses in the city.
Meanwhile, we spoke with Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle, who said she supports his business proposal, but needs to make sure the right policies are in place to maintain public safety.
"The hope and thought is to have an ordinance or direction in place as soon as possible," LaChapelle said.
LaChapelle said that she wants to see businesses like Pedal 'N Party thrive in the city, but in speaking with Western Mass News over the phone, she said local laws for a rig like theirs are non-existent, which is why the cease and desist order was served, just 11 days after the business opened.
"We're working through the process as fast as we can on the legislative side and doing a lot of legal groundwork on the behalf of this new industry," LaChapelle explained.
There are similar group pedaling businesses in New Haven, CT and Hampton Beach, NH, but Pedal 'N Party owner Nicholas Vautrin said he's the first in the Bay State to launch this type of operation.
"That's why we started this process early and we've been working with the city council. It's the pessimism and the people that are just trying to kick us out of there that's not gaining any ground," Vautrin noted.
City Councilor Margaret Conniff, a member of the council's ordinance subcommittee, responded and told Western Mass News: "I do not feel as though our due diligence is complete. Until that happens, it would be inaccurate to say that city council is blocking this business." She went on to say: "...The issue is still in committee and until we are comfortable that all our questions and concerns and those of the residents of Easthampton have been answered, the topic is still open on our agenda."
LaChapelle said, "We cannot regulate or create an ordinance on the basis of one business."
It's not a comforting answer for Vautrin, who claims a quarter of his investment in the project has had to be returned through refunds to his would-be customers. Still, he's not planning on pedaling the business to the next city.
"Easthampton is the perfect spot for us. It's a rail trail that's away from traffic and it's keeping our people safe," Vautrin said.
Vautrin claimied he's trying not to go down the route that other party bike businesses have taken nationwide.
"There's a company in Oregon that you can hire to come out with lawyers and it basically just bullies the system, but we're hoping that the city council understands what we're going through," Vautrin explained.
Vautrin noted that that the refunding of tours has cost him thousands of dollars and for now, the service is suspended until July 1.
