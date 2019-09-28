SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a story Western Mass News has been following: Pedal 'N Party bicycle tours received a cease and desist order in Easthampton in June.
Now, they are coming to a new city.
After a fall out in Easthampton, Pedal 'N Party is relaunching in Springfield.
Today, the owner took the bike for a spin for a practice run with a new route and a new approach.
"Springfield, there's a lot of excitement here," Pedal 'N Party owner Nick Vautrin tells us.
Pedal 'N party is ready to get off the ground and get rolling in Springfield.
After being shut down in Easthampton, just eleven days after the business opened, owner Nick Vautrin says he is excited for a new location and a new approach.
"In Springfield, we plan on going on the streets. We plan to use Main Street and Worthington and hitting up all the businesses that people booking the tours want to go to, from restaurants to shops and bars," explained Vautrin.
He says his fourteen-person pedal bike will be riding on the furthest right side of the road, allowing cars to pass safely, unlike in Easthampton where they rode along the Rail Trail.
One local business says they are excited about collaborating with Pedal 'N Party and bringing tourism to Springfield.
"I think it's going to help all the local businesses on Worthington Street itself. There's five or six bars and restaurants that get a little sampling of what Springfield has to offer," Sokharun Yin, owner of Sok's Siam, stated.
Vautrin tells Western Mass News the city of Springfield has been working with his business closely and he's excited to give back to the city.
"We're just going to bring a lot of good, hard work and money to this beautiful city. I hope all new businesses and entrepreneurs choose Springfield, because this is the place to be," added Vautrin.
In response to Pedal 'N Party's decision to relaunch in the city of Springfield, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno says:
"With our continued investment in reinvigorating and reinventing our Downtown and Riverfront areas, these eclectic options would continue to enhance our entertainment landscape."
They say they plan to get their website back up on Monday and start tours on Thursday.
