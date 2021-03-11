SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Thursday, Bob Charland - better known as 'Bob the Bike Guy' - celebrated the grand opening of Pedal Thru Youth's second location at the Eastfield Mall.
Pedal Thru Youth started in 2017 and works to promote a healthy lifestyle by providing bikes to kids in need.
This new store is extra special because it will serve as a spot to teach kids and parents about building and fixing bikes. Charland and his team will also use this space to build custom bikes for children with disabilities that may need something better suited to their needs.
Charland said the new location will help reach even more people in the community.
“It's an amazing feeling in my team that we have a place as nice as this. Our factory is ideal for, ya know, storing stuff and some basic repairs, but to have something as nice as this, this is a huge win for our program in general,” Charland explained.
Pedal Thru Youth also plans to use the new space to invite community members to put together backpacks full of essential items for the homeless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.