SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In the last nine days, Western Mass News has reported on three pedestrian accidents - one deadly and two very serious.
Springfield Police told us that the man hit along Maple Street Sunday morning is still in critial condition at Baystate Medical Center and they are still searching for the car.
Yesterday's hit and run was the most recent pedestrian accident.
A man was hit and killed in West Springfield Saturday morning and a woman is still in the hospital after being hit by a car in Agawam a week before.
People we spoke with today said that everyone needs to slow down and pay more attention out on the roads.
A woman is still in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car along Springfield Street in Agawam. Police told Western Mass News that it happened just before 8:30 p.m. on February 22.
"Springfield Street is an incredibly busy street. I think a lot of the reasons that pedestrians are having these accidents is the lighting on Springfield Street at night is pretty bad. There’s a lot of areas that are darker and you cannot see good...specific areas right here in front of us, down by the package store, a few good areas you can’t see well at night. You have to keep your eyes open," said Tricia Courchesne.
Courchesne works at Malkoon Motors, right next to where February's pedestrian accident happened.
The Western Mass SkyDrone shows the newly added crosswalks across Springfield Street.
Courchesne said that the crosswalks have helped, but she's seen three accidents in the area, including one that damaged the business.
"It was a hit and run. He tried to avoid somebody and ended up taking out six cars," Courchesne noted.
This past Saturday, an 83-year-old man was hit and killed along Riverdale Road in West Springfield and Springfield Police are still searching for the car that hit a man around 4:45 Sunday morning along Maple Street.
"A black or dark Nissan Altima, Maxima with cracked windshield and missing rearview mirror, potentially with a light out. That’s the car we’re looking for. We’re not saying that’s definitely the one involved yet, but definitely the one we’re looking to speak to the driver of. We believe that it left State Street and headed north on 91, but it’s possible that it returned to the city, so it really could be anywhere in this area right now," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Springfield, Agawam, and West Springfield police are all still investigating the pedestrian accidents.
Again, if you recognize the car Springfield Police described in the hit-and-run on Maple Street, call their department immediately.
