Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on William St. in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on William Street Wednesday evening.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that members of the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Unit were called to the 100 block of William Street around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a car vs. pedestrian.
The adult, male pedestrian was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
When our crew arrived on scene, a section of William Street was blocked off by police and police had roped off the area with crime tape.
Walsh adds that the driver of the vehicle and the pedestrian, who hasn't been identified yet, were "involved in a disturbance" at time of the crash.
It is unclear if any charges are being filed against the driver.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
