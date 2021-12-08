SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A pedestrian was hit by a school bus early Wednesday afternoon.
This is not the first accident on State Street in Springfield. just down the road from Wednesday's accident is the library, where a pedestrian was hit and killed last month. city leaders are working towards changes to help make city streets safer.
"When you see this level of accidents what you really have is an epidemic of traffic fatalities," said Jesse Lederman, Springfield city councilor.
Caution tape blocked off State Street and Dwight Street in Springfield on Wednesday as police investigated an accident involving a pedestrian and a Springfield Public School's bus.
Police told Western Mass News the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and witnesses say students were on the bus at the time of the accident, just before 3 p.m.
This comes just one day after city leaders announced a new safety plan on State Street, one pedestrian was killed across from the library right down the road from this bus accident just last month.
"People going 45 miles an hour, when they hit that raided crosswalk, they will know they hit the raised crosswalk that’s for sure," said Chris Cignoli, Springfield DPW director.
The new project features a raised crosswalk, road narrowing and a new light system, all to help improve pedestrian safety.
"Over the last year we have seen a number of pedestrian accidents and fatalities on State St., corridor," said Cignoli.
Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman told Western Mass News he thinks it's important to utilize funds from the infrastructure bill and apply the elements from the new project to other areas of the city.
"I think we must apply the same principles throughout the State Street corridor and throughout the City of Springfield," said Lederman.
The city has also seen an uptick in car accidents, police officers are cracking down on speeding and driver distractions with increased patrols. Another scheduled for Sumner avenue Thursday starting at 11 a.m.
We reached out to Springfield Public Schools for a statement but have not heard back. The victim's condition is still unknown at this time.
well "pedestrians" are not stupid. But when you tell pedestrians they "have the right of way" they think they are going to win the legal battle. Or, maybe the driver slams on the brakes everytime they see some person looking across the street at their friend, and pileups happen.
