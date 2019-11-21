Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Holyoke.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.
According to Lt. Cruz of the Holyoke Police Department, around 6:50 p.m., crews were called to the intersection of Appleton and Pine Streets where they found that one party had been struck by a motor vehicle.
Lt. Cruz says that individual was taken to Holyoke Medical Center with unknown injuries.
We're told that the accident reconstruction team was not called to the scene.
Lt. Cruz adds that the operator of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on scene and is cooperating with officials.
It is unclear if the driver was issued any citations.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.