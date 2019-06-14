Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Pittsfield.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday night after police say they were struck by a vehicle on South Street.
Pittsfield Police tell us that they, along with the Pittsfield Fire Department, were called to the area of 1025 South Street around 9:45 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a motor vehicle.
Officials say that one person was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.
That area of South Street has been closed off as officials continue to investigate.
Police are rerouting all northbound traffic traveling on Rt. 7 up Holmes Road in Lenox.
It is unclear when that section of South Street is expected to reopen and officials have not stated if the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
