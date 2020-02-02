Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Ware.

WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday morning.
Ware Police officials tell us that, around 11:20 a.m., they began receiving several reports of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle on West Street near the Walgreens.
Arriving officers did locate a party that was suffering from injuries they sustained after being struck by a vehicle.
They were taken to Baystate Mary Lane Hospital with unknown injuries.
It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
