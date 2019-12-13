Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on Rt. 131 in Sturbridge.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday evening.
Sgt. Paine of the Sturbridge Police Department tells us that officers were called to Rt. 131 around 5:40 p.m., where they found that an individual had been struck by a vehicle.
Rt. 131 between Hall Road and Fiske Hill was closed to through traffic as crews, along with the crash reconstruction team, investigated.
That section of roadway was reopened to through traffic around 8:30 p.m.
Sgt. Paine says that the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating fully with investigators.
The driver is not facing any charges at this time.
We're told that the victim was transported to Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge with unknown injuries.
Sgt. Paine adds that this is still an active investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.