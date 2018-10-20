Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle on North Pleasant St in Amherst.

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials responded to North Pleasant Street Saturday night after they received a call that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
Chief Nelson of the Amherst Fire Department tells us that the pedestrian suffered a laceration to their chin and injured his leg.
The pedestrian, identified by officials as a college-aged male, was transported to Cooley-Dickinson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
