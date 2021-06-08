SHELBURNE FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest after a deadly collision in Franklin County this morning.
Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that a 51-year-old Northampton man is expected to be arraigned in connection with that crash, which took place along Route 2 in Shelburne around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A 45-year-old Shelburne Falls woman, who was walking along Route 2 with a companion at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office and the Mass. State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
