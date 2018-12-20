GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car on I-91 in Greenfield Wednesday night.
Mass. State Police said that just before 10 p.m. yesterday, troopers were called to I-91 North, near mile-marker 45.2 in Greenfield.
When they arrived, they found that a female pedestrian had been struck by a 2016 Honda Pilot, driven by a 43-year-old Turners Falls man.
That pedestrian, identified by State Police as 20-year-old Nyka Sanders of Greenfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators have learned that Sanders exited a vehicle on I-91, started to walk and tried to wave down passing vehicles, when she was hit in the travel lane.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
"The possibility of Ms. Sanders exiting a vehicle and the reason she was walking on the highway, is still under investigation," State Police noted.
State Police had to shut down both lanes on I-91 north at one point during the investigation, but as of 10:30 p.m. the left lane has been reopened to traffic.
The Pilot was also occupied by a 41 year old woman and three juveniles. None of those people were injured.
All lanes have since reopened.
This incident is still under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police, State Police detectives assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney's office, and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
