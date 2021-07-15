SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said he plans to improve pedestrian safety on Wilbraham Road after Tuesday's deadly crash.

Sarno and City Councilor Malo Brown will work with the city's Department of Public Works and American International College on a plan to increase safety for residents, students, and employees of the campus.

On Tuesday morning, Margaret 'Lani' Kretschmar of Agawam was walking through a crosswalk on Wilbraham Road, across from AIC, when she was hit by an SUV.

The 65-year-old later died in the hospital.

Kretchmar was the executive assistant to the president and secretary to the AIC Board of Trustees.