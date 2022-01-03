MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Monson.
Monson Police said that emergency crews were called to the corner of High Street and Margaret Street around 8:30 a.m. Monday.
The pedestrian was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries that police believe are not life threatening.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.