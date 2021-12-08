SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some Springfield roads are closed as police investigate a crash between a school bus and a pedestrian.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the crash at State Street and Dwight Street around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The pedestrian has been taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
State Street, from Chestnut Street and Main Street, is closed, as well as Dwight Street from Bruce Landon Way to Maple Street.
The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic bureau.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
