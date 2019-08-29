CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to a call on a pedestrian walking on the train tracks at the Chicopee Center before being struck by an Amtrak Train.
Officers were able to locate the individual who suffered minor injuries and was transported to the nearest hospital.
Amtrak Police Department was notified of the incident and charges are pending against the individual for Trespassing.
Chicopee and Amtrak Police Department want to keep the public informed that there will be approximately 8 trains traveling per day along the tracks running through Chicopee.
Chicopee's Public Information Officer, Michael Wilk will be visiting schools and advising people to stay off the tracks.
