SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews responded after a pedestrian struck was Wednesday afternoon in Springfield.
The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Main Street, near downtown.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News that a pedestrian was struck while in a crosswalk. They added that the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
The female pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries and the crash remains under investigation.
