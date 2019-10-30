WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.
West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance said that around 6 a.m. Monday, officers were called to a pedestrian accident near Savers at 135 Memorial Avenue.
The incident occurred after a vehicle traveling east, in the right lane, struck a pedestrian in the right lane.
The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. LaFrance said Wednesday afternoon that the victim had died.
The driver reportedly stopped at the scene and has been cooperating with the investigation. Two witnesses have also provided statements.
"The initial police report notes the overhead street light was not illuminated and the victim was not in the crosswalk," LaFrance said.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.