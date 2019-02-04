SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Around 6:30 Monday morning a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Union St. near Main St.
According to Dennis Leger, Aid to Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi, CPR had to be performed on the pedestrian.
The adult male was transported to Baystate Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
The Springfield Police department reports he was not using a marked crosswalk.
